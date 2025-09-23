FAVSS - Food and Vacations Seniors Specials Inc Memberships

No expiration
FAVSS Charity Membership Level 1 All Seniors & Veterans
This FREE membership is open to all seniors and veterans. As a member, you’ll enjoy access to our Senior Specials Page, packed with exclusive discounts, local deals, and community promotions created just for you.
No income requirements – simply sign up, start saving, and stay connected with opportunities and experiences designed to celebrate seniors and veterans.
FAVSS Charity Membership Level 2 – ONLY Low-Income Seniors & Veterans that Need our Mission
This FREE membership is designed for seniors and veterans who meet federal low-income standards (aligned with SNAP/EBT food assistance guidelines).
As a Level 2 member, you’ll receive all the benefits of Membership Level 1,
PLUS eligibility for our Charity Awards Program. This gives you the chance to win exclusive experience packages — such as dining at local restaurants, outings to attractions, and more.
All winners will be verified for eligibility to ensure fairness.
