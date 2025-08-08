FAWE Kickball Event 2025

There must be 1 adult chaperone/participant per FAWE family at the event. Supervision of your student is required at all times. Adults can decide if they are interested in playing kickball, acting as a coach or referee, or volunteer/supervise.
Please be sure to purchase a ticket for your student's grade level and come dressed in your team color.
Each adult ticket includes kickball game, cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, & popcorn) and a special night for you and your student.
If you have multiple students, please purchase an additional student ticket for their grade level.
There must be 1 adult chaperone/participant per FAWE family at the event. Supervision of your student is required at all times. Adults can decide if they are interested in playing kickball, acting as a coach or referee, or volunteer/supervise.
Please be sure to purchase a ticket for your student's grade level and come dressed in your team color.
Each adult ticket includes kickball game, cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, & popcorn) and a special night for you and your student.
If you have multiple students, please purchase an additional student ticket for their grade level.
Student Ticket
$2.50
All FAWE students are encouraged to come out and participate in a family kickball game!
Each ticket includes 1 kickball game for student, cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, popcorn & a treat).
Every grade level will have a different team color and game time.
All FAWE students are encouraged to come out and participate in a family kickball game!
Each ticket includes 1 kickball game for student, cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, popcorn & a treat).
Every grade level will have a different team color and game time.
Additional Student Ticket
$2.50
Add on an additional student in your family. There must be 1 adult chaperone/participant per FAWE student at the event. Supervision of your student is required at all times.
Additional Student tickets include 1 kickball game for student, cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, popcorn & a treat).
Add on an additional student in your family. There must be 1 adult chaperone/participant per FAWE student at the event. Supervision of your student is required at all times.
Additional Student tickets include 1 kickball game for student, cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, popcorn & a treat).
Additional Family/Non FAWE Student Ticket
$2.50
Add on an additional attendee in your family. This might be a non-school aged sibling, older sibling that attends a different school, or other family members that want to be spectators only.
Additional attendee tickets include cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, & popcorn).
Add on an additional attendee in your family. This might be a non-school aged sibling, older sibling that attends a different school, or other family members that want to be spectators only.
Additional attendee tickets include cookout dinner (hot dog, drink, & popcorn).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!