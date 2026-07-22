FAWE Spirit Gear 26/27

🐟 Stuart & Sally Sailfish Sleepover

Take Home a FAWE Sailfish for the Weekend!

Looking for a fun way to make lasting memories while supporting our school? Meet Stuart & Sally, the official FAWE Sailfish mascots! Families can reserve one (or both!) for an exciting weekend sleepover full of adventure.

Whether they're joining you for a movie night, a family dinner, a soccer game, a beach day, or simply reading bedtime stories, Stuart & Sally love making memories with our Sailfish families!

How It Works

Reserve Stuart , Sally , or both for an available weekend.

Pick them up from school on Friday afternoon .

Take them on all of your weekend adventures!

Snap lots of photos along the way.

Return them to school on Monday morning , ready for their next adventure.

Share the Fun!

We encourage families to post their favorite photos on social media using #FAWESailfishSleepover (or your preferred hashtag) and tag the FAWE PTA so we can share the fun with our school community!

What's Included?

Each sleepover comes with:

🐟 Stuart or Sally Sailfish (or both!)

📖 A special adventure journal where your child can write or draw about their weekend.

📸 Photo challenge ideas to inspire fun memories.

Why Participate?

Every reservation helps support the Felix A. Williams Elementary PTA, funding programs, events, classroom support, teacher appreciation, student activities, and campus improvements that benefit every Sailfish.

It's more than a fundraiser—it's a chance to create special family memories while giving back to our school community.

Reserve Your Weekend!

Weekends are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to reserve your favorite weekend early.

Take home a Sailfish... make memories... and support FAWE!





Choose your weekend by using the link below:

https://signup.com/go/PSqqfuY