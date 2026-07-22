Felix A Williams Elementary PTA

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Felix A Williams Elementary PTA

About this shop

FAWE Spirit Gear 26/27

All New for 25/26- Dry Fit Tees item
All New for 25/26- Dry Fit Tees item
All New for 25/26- Dry Fit Tees
$18

Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, tees feature our BRAND NEW full color Felix A Williams Sailfish Logo.

100% polyester; Please check sizing charts below for accurate sizing.

Youth Size Chart

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS

Youth Extra Small: Size (4), Chest Width (15.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (12.5), Length at Back (19)

Youth Small: Size (6/8), Chest Width (16.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (13.5), Length at Back (21)

Youth Medium: Size (10/12), Chest Width (17.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (14.5), Length at Back (23)

Youth Large: Size (14/16), Chest Width (18.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (15.5), Length at Back (25)

Youth Xtra Large: Size (18/20), Chest Width (19.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (16.5), Length at Back (27)

**At this time, we have Youth Sizes ONLY**

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Shout Out Sign Message item
Shout Out Sign Message
$10

Celebrate your child's special day or achievement by having their name on FAWE's electronic marquee in the Cafeteria. During the week of your child's birthday we will display their first name and last initial along with their birthday or message on the scrolling marquee. Must order a minimum of 1 week prior to birthdate, Sign is changed every Monday. Example: If students birthday is on a Tuesday the order must be done the Sunday prior.

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Sally & Stuart Sailfish Sleepover item
Sally & Stuart Sailfish Sleepover
$15

🐟 Stuart & Sally Sailfish Sleepover

Take Home a FAWE Sailfish for the Weekend!

Looking for a fun way to make lasting memories while supporting our school? Meet Stuart & Sally, the official FAWE Sailfish mascots! Families can reserve one (or both!) for an exciting weekend sleepover full of adventure.

Whether they're joining you for a movie night, a family dinner, a soccer game, a beach day, or simply reading bedtime stories, Stuart & Sally love making memories with our Sailfish families!

How It Works

  • Reserve Stuart, Sally, or both for an available weekend.
  • Pick them up from school on Friday afternoon.
  • Take them on all of your weekend adventures!
  • Snap lots of photos along the way.
  • Return them to school on Monday morning, ready for their next adventure.

Share the Fun!

We encourage families to post their favorite photos on social media using #FAWESailfishSleepover (or your preferred hashtag) and tag the FAWE PTA so we can share the fun with our school community!

What's Included?

Each sleepover comes with:

  • 🐟 Stuart or Sally Sailfish (or both!)
  • 📖 A special adventure journal where your child can write or draw about their weekend.
  • 📸 Photo challenge ideas to inspire fun memories.

Why Participate?

Every reservation helps support the Felix A. Williams Elementary PTA, funding programs, events, classroom support, teacher appreciation, student activities, and campus improvements that benefit every Sailfish.

It's more than a fundraiser—it's a chance to create special family memories while giving back to our school community.

Reserve Your Weekend!

Weekends are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to reserve your favorite weekend early.

Take home a Sailfish... make memories... and support FAWE!


Choose your weekend by using the link below:

https://signup.com/go/PSqqfuY

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Hair Bow item
Hair Bow
$5

6 Inch, 2 Color Ponytail Holder Hair Bow with FAWE on the ribbon

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Personalized Hair Bow item
Personalized Hair Bow
$8

Customize our spirit wear hair bow with your student's name! Our 6 Inch, 2 Color Ponytail Holder Hair Bow will be personalized with FAWE on one side, and your student's name on the other.

Please ensure spelling is exactly as you want it to appear!

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Limited Edition FAWE Sunhat item
Limited Edition FAWE Sunhat
$30

Top off your Sailfish spirit in style! Our Limited Edition FAWE Crest Sun Hat is the perfect blend of school pride, sun protection, and everyday comfort. Featuring our brand-new Felix A. Williams Elementary crest, this exclusive design celebrates the next chapter of our school while giving families a timeless keepsake they'll treasure for years to come.

Crafted from lightweight woven straw with a wide brim for excellent sun coverage, this hat is made for field days, sporting events, beach days, poolside fun, and every outdoor adventure in between. The standout feature? A beautifully embroidered official FAWE crest on the front and a custom-printed underbrim showcasing the new crest pattern—making it just as impressive from underneath as it is on top.

 Why you'll love it:

  •  Limited Edition featuring the NEW FAWE School Crest
  •  Wide brim provides excellent shade and sun protection
  •  Custom printed underbrim with exclusive crest pattern
  •  Embroidered crest patch for a premium look
  •  One-size-fits-most design for students, parents, and supporters
  •  Perfect for school events, athletic competitions, vacations, and everyday wear

Once they're gone, they're gone! This exclusive spirit gear item is only available for a limited time and won't be reprinted. Show your Sailfish pride, celebrate our new school identity, and grab yours before they swim away!

Wear it with pride. Wear it like a Sailfish. 

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Add a donation for Felix A Williams Elementary PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!