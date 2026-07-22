FAWE Spirit Gear 26/27

About this shop
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, tees feature our BRAND NEW full color Felix A Williams Sailfish Logo.
100% polyester; Please check sizing charts below for accurate sizing.
Youth Size Chart
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS
Youth Extra Small: Size (4), Chest Width (15.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (12.5), Length at Back (19)
Youth Small: Size (6/8), Chest Width (16.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (13.5), Length at Back (21)
Youth Medium: Size (10/12), Chest Width (17.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (14.5), Length at Back (23)
Youth Large: Size (14/16), Chest Width (18.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (15.5), Length at Back (25)
Youth Xtra Large: Size (18/20), Chest Width (19.5), Sleeve from Shoulder (16.5), Length at Back (27)
**At this time, we have Youth Sizes ONLY**
Celebrate your child's special day or achievement by having their name on FAWE's electronic marquee in the Cafeteria. During the week of your child's birthday we will display their first name and last initial along with their birthday or message on the scrolling marquee. Must order a minimum of 1 week prior to birthdate, Sign is changed every Monday. Example: If students birthday is on a Tuesday the order must be done the Sunday prior.
Looking for a fun way to make lasting memories while supporting our school? Meet Stuart & Sally, the official FAWE Sailfish mascots! Families can reserve one (or both!) for an exciting weekend sleepover full of adventure.
Whether they're joining you for a movie night, a family dinner, a soccer game, a beach day, or simply reading bedtime stories, Stuart & Sally love making memories with our Sailfish families!
We encourage families to post their favorite photos on social media using #FAWESailfishSleepover (or your preferred hashtag) and tag the FAWE PTA so we can share the fun with our school community!
Each sleepover comes with:
Every reservation helps support the Felix A. Williams Elementary PTA, funding programs, events, classroom support, teacher appreciation, student activities, and campus improvements that benefit every Sailfish.
It's more than a fundraiser—it's a chance to create special family memories while giving back to our school community.
Take home a Sailfish... make memories... and support FAWE!
Choose your weekend by using the link below:
6 Inch, 2 Color Ponytail Holder Hair Bow with FAWE on the ribbon
Customize our spirit wear hair bow with your student's name! Our 6 Inch, 2 Color Ponytail Holder Hair Bow will be personalized with FAWE on one side, and your student's name on the other.
Please ensure spelling is exactly as you want it to appear!
Crafted from lightweight woven straw with a wide brim for excellent sun coverage, this hat is made for field days, sporting events, beach days, poolside fun, and every outdoor adventure in between. The standout feature? A beautifully embroidered official FAWE crest on the front and a custom-printed underbrim showcasing the new crest pattern—making it just as impressive from underneath as it is on top.
Why you'll love it:
Once they're gone, they're gone! This exclusive spirit gear item is only available for a limited time and won't be reprinted. Show your Sailfish pride, celebrate our new school identity, and grab yours before they swim away!
Wear it with pride. Wear it like a Sailfish.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!