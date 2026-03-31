National Organization For Women Inc

Hosted by

National Organization For Women Inc

About this event

Fayetteville NOW Honors

2220 Hull Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28303, USA

General Admission-Reception & Matinee
$30

Enjoy Friday Night’s Honor Reception at Tony Rand Student Center and receive a ticket to the Red Carpet Premiere on Saturday. Enjoy all the festivities!

Red Carpet Premiere Only
$10

Red Carpet Premier tickets are available for those unable to attend the Honor Reception on Friday evening and for attendees that wish to purchase additional tickets.

Student Attendees
$10

Students of FTCC and surrounding colleges are given a discounted price.

Sponsor Level Suffragette Level
$50

Sponsorship at this level gets you 1 ticket with recognition given in the event program and at the event.

Sponsor- Equal Pay Level
$100

Sponsorship at this level gets you 2 tickets with recognition given in the event program and at the event.

Sponsor-Reproductive Rights Level
$250

Sponsorship at this level gets you 4 tickets with recognition given in the event program and at the event.

Sponsor- Equal Rights Level
$500

Sponsorship at this level gets you 8 tickets with recognition given in the event program and at the event.

Add a donation for National Organization For Women Inc

$

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