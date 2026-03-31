Fayetteville NOW Honors

About this event
Enjoy Friday Night’s Honor Reception at Tony Rand Student Center and receive a ticket to the Red Carpet Premiere on Saturday. Enjoy all the festivities!
Red Carpet Premier tickets are available for those unable to attend the Honor Reception on Friday evening and for attendees that wish to purchase additional tickets.
Students of FTCC and surrounding colleges are given a discounted price.
Sponsorship at this level gets you 1 ticket with recognition given in the event program and at the event.
Sponsorship at this level gets you 2 tickets with recognition given in the event program and at the event.
Sponsorship at this level gets you 4 tickets with recognition given in the event program and at the event.
Sponsorship at this level gets you 8 tickets with recognition given in the event program and at the event.
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