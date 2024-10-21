Slaton Education Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Slaton Education Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2025 Slaton Education Foundation Gala

2322 Mac Davis Ln

Lubbock, TX 79401

Pair of General Admission Tickets
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 General Admission Seats
Table Purchase
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table of 10 with preferred seating
Event Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
2 Available • 1 reserved table for ten • 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Sponsor recognition at the event on screens and signs around the banquet hall • Recognition on invitations mailed to over 200 homes and businesses• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program.
Live Entertainment Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 reserved table for ten. • 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Signage near the stage and near cocktail hour entertainment • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program
Décor Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 reserved table for ten • 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Sponsor recognition signage near photo backdrops • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program
Cocktail Hour and Bar Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
3 Available • 1 reserved table for ten • 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Sponsor recognition signage at all bars • Sponsor branded cocktail napkins at all bars • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program
Invitation and Program Sponsor
$2,500
• 1 reserved table for ten • 4 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Invitation recognition mailed to over 300 homes and businesses • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program
Add a donation for Slaton Education Foundation, Inc.

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