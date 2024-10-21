2025 Slaton Education Foundation Gala

2 Available
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Sponsor recognition at the event on screens and signs
around the banquet hall
• Recognition on invitations mailed to over 200 homes and businesses• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation
social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program.
2 Available
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Sponsor recognition at the event on screens and signs
around the banquet hall
• Recognition on invitations mailed to over 200 homes and businesses• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation
social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program.
Live Entertainment Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 reserved table for ten.
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Signage near the stage and near cocktail hour entertainment
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
• 1 reserved table for ten.
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Signage near the stage and near cocktail hour entertainment
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
Décor Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Sponsor recognition signage near photo backdrops
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Sponsor recognition signage near photo backdrops
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
Cocktail Hour and Bar Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
3 Available
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Sponsor recognition signage at all bars
• Sponsor branded cocktail napkins at all bars
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation
social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
3 Available
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Sponsor recognition signage at all bars
• Sponsor branded cocktail napkins at all bars
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation
social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
Invitation and Program Sponsor
$2,500
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 4 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Invitation recognition mailed to over
300 homes and businesses
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
• 1 reserved table for ten
• 4 VIP Cocktail hour tickets
• Invitation recognition mailed to over
300 homes and businesses
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website
• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event
• Recognition in the event program
Add a donation for Slaton Education Foundation, Inc.
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