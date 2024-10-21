2025 Slaton Education Foundation Gala

2 Available • 1 reserved table for ten • 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Sponsor recognition at the event on screens and signs around the banquet hall • Recognition on invitations mailed to over 200 homes and businesses• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program.

2 Available • 1 reserved table for ten • 10 VIP Cocktail hour tickets • Sponsor recognition at the event on screens and signs around the banquet hall • Recognition on invitations mailed to over 200 homes and businesses• Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation website • Recognition on the Slaton Education Foundation social media pages prior to event • Recognition in the event program.

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