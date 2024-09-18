Treats for the Forgotten - 2024 (CLOSED)

Purchase a pupcake for Kazehaya! He has been with us since August 23, 2024. Kazehaya is a 7-month-old male hound mix who is full of energy and love, despite having eyes that could see into your soul 👀 He's always ready for an adventure and loves to play with all furry friends, including cats! Kaz is also not afraid to speak his mind, giving many “woofs” and “howls” whenever he has his eyes on something he wants. He is up to date on his core vaccines and monthly preventatives. He is also neutered and microchipped! with his affectionate nature, Kazehaya is sure to bring joy and excitement to any home!

Purchase a pupcake for Kazehaya! He has been with us since August 23, 2024. Kazehaya is a 7-month-old male hound mix who is full of energy and love, despite having eyes that could see into your soul 👀 He's always ready for an adventure and loves to play with all furry friends, including cats! Kaz is also not afraid to speak his mind, giving many “woofs” and “howls” whenever he has his eyes on something he wants. He is up to date on his core vaccines and monthly preventatives. He is also neutered and microchipped! with his affectionate nature, Kazehaya is sure to bring joy and excitement to any home!

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