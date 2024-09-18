Treats for the Forgotten - 2024 (CLOSED)

Add a donation for Jefferson County Humane Society
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Virginia
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Virginia! She has been with us since July 26, 2024.
Introducing Virginia, a one-year-old terrier mix with a zest for life! Virginia absolutely loves spending time outside, exploring and playing to her heart's content. Her favorite pastime is playing with her toys, and she never misses a chance to have some fun. With her lively spirit and playful nature, Virginia is sure to bring joy and excitement to any family.
Virginia is spayed up to date on core vaccines and monthly preventions. She is also microchipped. Please consider this love bug to your family. So, stop in and see and see this beautifull dog!
Purchase a pupcake for Virginia! She has been with us since July 26, 2024.
Introducing Virginia, a one-year-old terrier mix with a zest for life! Virginia absolutely loves spending time outside, exploring and playing to her heart's content. Her favorite pastime is playing with her toys, and she never misses a chance to have some fun. With her lively spirit and playful nature, Virginia is sure to bring joy and excitement to any family.
Virginia is spayed up to date on core vaccines and monthly preventions. She is also microchipped. Please consider this love bug to your family. So, stop in and see and see this beautifull dog!
Bernard
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Bernard! He has been with us since August 15, 2024.
Meet Bernard, a 11- month-old male dog with a heart full of curiosity and a playful spirit. Bernard is always eager to explore and learn new things. His friendly demeanor and boundless energy make him a wonderful companion for any family looking for a lively and loving pet. Bernard is up-to-date on his core vaccines and monthly preventatives. He is also neutered and microchipped.
Purchase a pupcake for Bernard! He has been with us since August 15, 2024.
Meet Bernard, a 11- month-old male dog with a heart full of curiosity and a playful spirit. Bernard is always eager to explore and learn new things. His friendly demeanor and boundless energy make him a wonderful companion for any family looking for a lively and loving pet. Bernard is up-to-date on his core vaccines and monthly preventatives. He is also neutered and microchipped.
Zazoo
$5
Purchase a pupcup for Zazoo! He's been at the shelter since August 17, 2024 with the exception of a short adoption that unfortunately didn't work out.
Meet Zazoo, a 7-year-old, 76-pound bundle of muscle and affection! Despite his impressive physique, Zazoo is a total love bug who adores human companionship. While he’s not a fan of felines, he thrives in the company of other dogs, making a meet-and-greet essential if you have a canine buddy at home. Zazoo is in tip-top shape—he’s up-to-date on all his core vaccinations, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, and current on all preventatives and deworming.
Purchase a pupcup for Zazoo! He's been at the shelter since August 17, 2024 with the exception of a short adoption that unfortunately didn't work out.
Meet Zazoo, a 7-year-old, 76-pound bundle of muscle and affection! Despite his impressive physique, Zazoo is a total love bug who adores human companionship. While he’s not a fan of felines, he thrives in the company of other dogs, making a meet-and-greet essential if you have a canine buddy at home. Zazoo is in tip-top shape—he’s up-to-date on all his core vaccinations, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, and current on all preventatives and deworming.
Mama June
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Mama June! She has been with us since August 19, 2024.
Meet Mama June, a loving and affectionate three-year-old terrier mix. This sweet girl is ready to leave her past behind and enjoy a life without the worries of having any more babies. Mama June is spayed, up-to-date on her core vaccines, receives monthly preventatives, and is microchipped.
She’s not just a pretty face; Mama June knows how to sit and give paw, showcasing her clever and obedient nature. Her gentle and loving demeanor makes her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal and affectionate friend. Mama June is eagerly waiting for her forever home where she can share her love and bring joy to her new family.
Purchase a pupcake for Mama June! She has been with us since August 19, 2024.
Meet Mama June, a loving and affectionate three-year-old terrier mix. This sweet girl is ready to leave her past behind and enjoy a life without the worries of having any more babies. Mama June is spayed, up-to-date on her core vaccines, receives monthly preventatives, and is microchipped.
She’s not just a pretty face; Mama June knows how to sit and give paw, showcasing her clever and obedient nature. Her gentle and loving demeanor makes her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal and affectionate friend. Mama June is eagerly waiting for her forever home where she can share her love and bring joy to her new family.
Kazehaya
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Kazehaya! He has been with us since August 23, 2024.
Kazehaya is a 7-month-old male hound mix who is full of energy and love, despite having eyes that could see into your soul 👀 He's always ready for an adventure and loves to play with all furry friends, including cats! Kaz is also not afraid to speak his mind, giving many “woofs” and “howls” whenever he has his eyes on something he wants. He is up to date on his core vaccines and monthly preventatives. He is also neutered and microchipped! with his affectionate nature, Kazehaya is sure to bring joy and excitement to any home!
Purchase a pupcake for Kazehaya! He has been with us since August 23, 2024.
Kazehaya is a 7-month-old male hound mix who is full of energy and love, despite having eyes that could see into your soul 👀 He's always ready for an adventure and loves to play with all furry friends, including cats! Kaz is also not afraid to speak his mind, giving many “woofs” and “howls” whenever he has his eyes on something he wants. He is up to date on his core vaccines and monthly preventatives. He is also neutered and microchipped! with his affectionate nature, Kazehaya is sure to bring joy and excitement to any home!
Rocco
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Rocco! He's been at the shelter since August 26, 2024.
Rocco is ready to find his forever home. He is a big ball of energy but is so kind. This big boy would make a great addition to your family. He does need a family that could give him some good exercise and play time. Rocco is nurtured, up to date on his core vaccines, and monthly preventions. Did i say he is also microchipped as well. So, stop in and meet this big buddle of joy, if you have another canine friend bring him in with you.
Purchase a pupcake for Rocco! He's been at the shelter since August 26, 2024.
Rocco is ready to find his forever home. He is a big ball of energy but is so kind. This big boy would make a great addition to your family. He does need a family that could give him some good exercise and play time. Rocco is nurtured, up to date on his core vaccines, and monthly preventions. Did i say he is also microchipped as well. So, stop in and meet this big buddle of joy, if you have another canine friend bring him in with you.
Dex
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Dex! He's been at the shelter since September 2, 2024.
DEX is a 2 year old lab mix who weighs around 58 pounds. He is a very sweet boy who just wants someone to love. He does well with other dogs, cats and kids over the age of 12 just becuase he can get a little excited. DEX is here to steal all of your hearts he loves his toys and treats and just wants a big yard to run in.
DEX is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his core vaccinations including DAPPV, BORDETELLA, and RABIES. He is also up to date on his montly flea and deworming preventatives.
Purchase a pupcake for Dex! He's been at the shelter since September 2, 2024.
DEX is a 2 year old lab mix who weighs around 58 pounds. He is a very sweet boy who just wants someone to love. He does well with other dogs, cats and kids over the age of 12 just becuase he can get a little excited. DEX is here to steal all of your hearts he loves his toys and treats and just wants a big yard to run in.
DEX is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his core vaccinations including DAPPV, BORDETELLA, and RABIES. He is also up to date on his montly flea and deworming preventatives.
Ernie
$5
Purchase a pupcake for Ernie! He's been at the shelter since September 5, 2024.
Meet Ernie, a two-year-old male terrier mix bursting with energy and joy! Ernie is always ready for an adventure, whether it's a long walk, a game of fetch, or exploring the great outdoors. Despite his high energy levels, Ernie is incredibly loving and happy, always eager to shower his humans with affection. He gets along well with both cats and dogs, making him a great addition to a multi-pet household. Ernie is looking for an active and loving home where he can share his zest for life and brighten every day with his cheerful spirit.
Purchase a pupcake for Ernie! He's been at the shelter since September 5, 2024.
Meet Ernie, a two-year-old male terrier mix bursting with energy and joy! Ernie is always ready for an adventure, whether it's a long walk, a game of fetch, or exploring the great outdoors. Despite his high energy levels, Ernie is incredibly loving and happy, always eager to shower his humans with affection. He gets along well with both cats and dogs, making him a great addition to a multi-pet household. Ernie is looking for an active and loving home where he can share his zest for life and brighten every day with his cheerful spirit.
Sardine Party in the Cat Room!
$25
Don't let the cats feel left out during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month...throw them their very own sardine party in the cat room! Let the shenanigans begin!
Don't let the cats feel left out during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month...throw them their very own sardine party in the cat room! Let the shenanigans begin!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!