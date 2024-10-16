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Flourish and Thrive

About this event

Sales closed

Women at the Well- Silent Auction

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$100

Starting bid

Items include: Keune Diffuser Zenagen Revolve Women's Thickening Shampoo Kevin Murphy's Anti gravity spray Kevin Murphy rinse Circadia watermelon lip moisturizer Amplify serum $100 gift card to Salon and Spa De Crist

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