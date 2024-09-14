Pass Your Sister Her Crown

Get your tickets today before they’re gone!
VIP experience gives you an opportunity to, transform your brunch experience into a dazzling affair with our exclusive VIP tickets. Here’s what awaits you:
👑 Premium Seating: Enjoy reserved, luxe seating in the best spots, ensuring you and your friends have the perfect view and comfort throughout the event.
Skip the Lines: No waiting, no hassle. With VIP access, you’ll breeze past the crowds with our dedicated VIP-only entrance.
Customized Gift Bag: Receive a beautifully curated bag filled with exclusive gifts and surprises, designed to make your brunch experience even more special.
VIP-Only Line: Access our special VIP line for any additional services or amenities, so you can keep the focus on enjoying your day.
Elevate your brunch experience and make every moment memorable. Secure your VIP tickets now and indulge in the luxury you deserve!
Limited VIP tickets available – act fast to guarantee your spot in brunch paradise!
Please Note: All tickets are non-refundable.
Get your tickets today before they’re gone!
VIP experience gives you an opportunity to, transform your brunch experience into a dazzling affair with our exclusive VIP tickets. Here’s what awaits you:
👑 Premium Seating: Enjoy reserved, luxe seating in the best spots, ensuring you and your friends have the perfect view and comfort throughout the event.
Skip the Lines: No waiting, no hassle. With VIP access, you’ll breeze past the crowds with our dedicated VIP-only entrance.
Customized Gift Bag: Receive a beautifully curated bag filled with exclusive gifts and surprises, designed to make your brunch experience even more special.
VIP-Only Line: Access our special VIP line for any additional services or amenities, so you can keep the focus on enjoying your day.
Elevate your brunch experience and make every moment memorable. Secure your VIP tickets now and indulge in the luxury you deserve!
Limited VIP tickets available – act fast to guarantee your spot in brunch paradise!
Please Note: All tickets are non-refundable.
General Admission
$50
Ladies, it's time to mark your calendars for a brunch event like no other. The 4th Annual Pass Your Sister Her Crown Brunch is back!
Why You Don’t Want to Miss This:
Gourmet Brunch: Delight in a mouthwatering selection of brunch favorites, crafted by top chefs to tantalize your taste buds.
Empowering Atmosphere: Celebrate sisterhood and empowerment in an elegant and uplifting environment designed to inspire and connect.
Exciting Surprises: Be among the first to enjoy special surprises and giveaways that will add a touch of magic to your day.
Networking & Fun: Connect with incredible women, make new friends, and enjoy engaging conversations in a vibrant setting.
Join us for an unforgettable brunch experience where you can celebrate, connect, and be celebrated. Get your general admission tickets today and be part of the magic!
Limited Tickets Available – Grab Yours Before They’re Gone!
Please Note: All tickets are non-refundable
Ladies, it's time to mark your calendars for a brunch event like no other. The 4th Annual Pass Your Sister Her Crown Brunch is back!
Why You Don’t Want to Miss This:
Gourmet Brunch: Delight in a mouthwatering selection of brunch favorites, crafted by top chefs to tantalize your taste buds.
Empowering Atmosphere: Celebrate sisterhood and empowerment in an elegant and uplifting environment designed to inspire and connect.
Exciting Surprises: Be among the first to enjoy special surprises and giveaways that will add a touch of magic to your day.
Networking & Fun: Connect with incredible women, make new friends, and enjoy engaging conversations in a vibrant setting.
Join us for an unforgettable brunch experience where you can celebrate, connect, and be celebrated. Get your general admission tickets today and be part of the magic!
Limited Tickets Available – Grab Yours Before They’re Gone!
Please Note: All tickets are non-refundable
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!