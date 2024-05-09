The Community Canvas Project: Painting Hope, Sharing Love

For you donation of $10 or more, we're sending you a mini canvas, a blank 3" x 3" square, ready to be transformed into a masterpiece of hope and love by none other than you, our amazing donor! Simply mail it back to use so we can add it our community works of art.

For you donation of $10 or more, we're sending you a mini canvas, a blank 3" x 3" square, ready to be transformed into a masterpiece of hope and love by none other than you, our amazing donor! Simply mail it back to use so we can add it our community works of art.

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