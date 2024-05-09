Arts Empowered

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Arts Empowered

About this shop

The Community Canvas Project: Painting Hope, Sharing Love

Canvas
$10
For you donation of $10 or more, we're sending you a mini canvas, a blank 3" x 3" square, ready to be transformed into a masterpiece of hope and love by none other than you, our amazing donor! Simply mail it back to use so we can add it our community works of art.
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