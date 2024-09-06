South Traffic Carnival 2024

Traffic safety fair / community street carnival.





Carnival dates and hours are:

Friday June 7th 5pm - 11pm

Saturday June 8th 2pm - 11pm

Sunday June 9th 2pm - 11pm





Street carnival open to the community.





Discount pre sale tickets for purchase of any ride!





These pre sale tickets are special! Use 1 pre sale ticket for ANY ride no matter the number of tickets required.





Pre sale tickets are on sale until Friday at 4pm.





Full price tickets available for purchase in person after Friday at 4pm.





Zeffy contribution is optional, you may change the amount to 0.00 to proceed.





Tickets are non refundable.