Join us for our first-ever outdoor movie night featuring Minions The Rise of Gru! This event is free for Doral Saddle families. THANK YOU for all the support this year! RSVP today to reserve your spot! Come out and have a great time with fellow Dragon families! A parent or guardian must accompany all students-- not a dropped-off event. Remember to bring a blanket or chair from home. Snacks will be available for purchase (CASH ONLY).