FBA Annual Sponsorship

Premier
$12,000

Valid until February 23, 2027

Dinner (March 11- Must be FBA Member to attend) 

  • Four individual tickets (Tables are not seated by firms, but by individual ticket holders. Each ticket holder gets a choice of judge.) ($1,000 value*)
  • Judge choice* for individual ticket 
  • Special Recognition

Luncheon (Late September 2026): 

  • Full Table (9 Seats) ($1,800 value*)
  • Judge choice** 
  • Special Printed Recognition

Programs

  • 10 complimentary registrations for all programs with MCLE. ($500+ value per program***)
  • Firm is welcome/encouraged to plan a program with assistance of the FBA that is responsive to their and their client’s interests. Additional recognition for that program.

Other

  • Firm name featured on FBA Chapter website
  • Additional opportunities to be recognized, including sponsorship at selected programs

Note

Sponsorship does not include FBA membership.

* Based on 2025 prices. 

**Judge choice is based on judges registered for event. 

- The chapter is not responsible if the chosen judge cancels prior to the event. 

- Judge selections will be sent out to all sponsors at the same time. 

*** Savings based on non-member tickets.  The FBA NDCA had 14 programs in 2025 making a savings of $7,000 (large sponsorship) / $3,500 (small sponsorship).  


Sponsor
$8,000

Valid until February 23, 2027

Dinner (March 11- Must be FBA Member to attend)

  • Two individual tickets (Tables are not seated by firms, but by individual ticket holders. Each ticket holder gets a choice of judge.) ($500 value*)
  • Judge choice* for individual ticket
  • Early Registration for additional individual tickets
  • Special Recognition

Luncheon (Late September 2025)): 

  • HalfTable (5 Seats) ($1,000 value*)
  • Judge choice*
  • Special Printed Recognition

Programs

  • 5 complimentary registrations for all programs with MCLE. (250+ value per program**)
  • Firm is welcome/encouraged to plan a program with assistance of the FBA that is responsive to their and their client’s interests. Additional recognition for that program.

Other

  • Firm name featured on FBA Chapter website
  • Additional opportunities to be recognized, including sponsorship at selected programs

Note

Sponsorship does not include FBA membership.

* Based on 2025 prices. 

**Judge choice is based on judges registered for event. 

- The chapter is not responsible if the chosen judge cancels prior to the event. 

- Judge selections will be sent out to all sponsors at the same time. 

*** Savings based on non-member tickets.  The FBA NDCA had 14 programs in 2025 making a savings of $7,000 (large sponsorship) / $3,500 (small sponsorship).  


