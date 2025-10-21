FBA Northern District of California Chapter

FBA Northern District of California Chapter

FBA Program Sponsorship

Reception Sponsorship
$4,000

• Exclusive sponsorship for the reception with printed signage.

• Sponsorship acknowledgment at the program

• Highlighted acknowledgement on social media

• Company logo on flyer

• Six complementary registrations with MCLE


Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

• Sponsorship acknowledgment at the program

• Highlighted acknowledgement on social media

• Company logo on flyer

• Four complementary registrations with MCLE

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

• Sponsorship acknowledgment at the program

• Company logo on flyer

• Two complementary registrations with MCLE

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

• Sponsorship acknowledgment at the program

• Company logo on flyer

• One complementary registrations with MCLE

Individual Sponsorship
$500

• Sponsorship acknowledgment at the program

• One complementary registrations with MCLE

