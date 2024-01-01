Logo
Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Join Us for a Fun-Filled Stuffed Animal Sleepover! 🧸

The Forest Lakes Elementary PTA is excited to host our Stuffed Animal Sleepover, a magical event where your child’s favorite stuffed friend gets to enjoy a night of adventure at school!

Event Details:

  • Date:
    • Thursday, September 26th: Students can drop off ONE stuffed animal friend in their classroom. Each stuffed animal will receive a special tag, decorated by your child, to ensure they are reunited with their owner.
    • Friday, September 27th: When students return to school, they can wear their favorite pajamas and reconnect with their stuffy after their exciting sleepover!

Participation Fee:

  • $5 per student – Scan the QR code to sign up! All proceeds support the Forest Lakes Elementary PTA.

What to Expect:

  • Stuffed Animal Adventures: While your child is at home, their stuffed friend will enjoy a night in the classroom. Look out for photos and updates on the FLES PTA Facebook page, showcasing all the fun and antics the stuffies get up to!
  • Pajama Day: To make the reunion extra special, students are invited to wear their pajamas to school on Friday. It’s a cozy and fun way to welcome their stuffed animals back after a night of adventure.

How to Participate:

  • Simply scan the QR code to register your child and their stuffed animal. Your child will also have the opportunity to personalize a tag for their stuffy, ensuring it finds its way back to them after the sleepover.

This event is a wonderful way for students to engage with their classmates and have a little fun with their favorite stuffed friends. We can’t wait to see all the creative and cuddly stuffies that join the sleepover!

