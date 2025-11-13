Silent Auction for Missions 2025

Starting bid
A beautifully designed Colorful YHWH poster with a Your Way Is Better T-Shirt (M), offering a bold and elegant expression of faith.
Starting bid
A beautifully designed Cream and Black YHWH poster with a It Is Well T-Shirt (XL), offering a bold and elegant expression of faith.
Starting bid
Fishers of Men Tshirt, Cap and and Lead Me to the Rock card and stand
Starting bid
A perfect bundle for any pet owner—dog toys combined with a veterinary certificate for a complete annual exam, vaccinations, nail trim, diagnostic testing, and six months of heartworm or flea and tick protection.
Starting bid
This item includes a semester of after school care at Stang After. Services are available from Monday- Friday 3:00-6:00 pm. Stang Afger provides quality after-school care for school-age children 4-12 years. They are a licensed after-school care facilty owned by Skylah Hoffman.
Starting bid
Bring everyone together with this family game-night bundle! Includes a Grinch puzzle, Phase 10, Taco Cat Goat Cheese, I Should Have Known That!, Herd Mentality, Scattegories, and a tasty snack.
Starting bid
This festive gift basket includes a soft blanket, Christmas card display, cheese board with utensils, and a cute Christmas village candle holder—ideal for holiday gatherings.
Starting bid
This basket has all the makings of a Christmas cookie fun night! It includes an advent countdown bear and a coffee mug.
Starting bid
Enjoy Fred’s favorites with two bags of their amazing coffee, a mug, sweatshirt, and notepads—perfectly wrapped in a clear Texas Tech tote.
Starting bid
Every Tech Football fan will want this football signed by Coach McGuire to commemorate this awesome football season!
Starting bid
Every Tech Basket fan will want this Basketball signed by Coach McCasland to add to their basketball collection!
Starting bid
This set of goat milk soaps and tallow products offers a natural, old-fashioned way to cleanse and nourish your skin.
Starting bid
A delicious trio of homemade Ginger-Pear Preserves, Cranberry Jam, and Chocolate Cherry Jam, paired with a festive Cookie Mix in a Jar.
Starting bid
This package includes two tickets to soar above Lake Travis on a thrilling three-hour zipline tour featuring incredible canyon and lakeside views. Enjoy the longest Zipline in Texas!
Starting bid
A meaningful Scripture gift set with Bible tabs, highlighters, a notepad, a Scripture mug, and love bracelets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!