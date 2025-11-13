Silent Auction for Missions 2025

YHWH Poster and Your Way is Better T-Shirt - $85 Value item
$40

Starting bid

A beautifully designed Colorful YHWH poster with a Your Way Is Better T-Shirt (M), offering a bold and elegant expression of faith.

YHWH Poster and It Is Well T-Shirt - $85 Value item
$40

Starting bid

A beautifully designed Cream and Black YHWH poster with a It Is Well T-Shirt (XL), offering a bold and elegant expression of faith.

Fishers of Men Tshirt and Cap Gift Basket - $70 Value item
$35

Starting bid

Fishers of Men Tshirt, Cap and and Lead Me to the Rock card and stand

Key Animal Clinic - Veterinary Services Certificate $500 Val item
$250

Starting bid

A perfect bundle for any pet owner—dog toys combined with a veterinary certificate for a complete annual exam, vaccinations, nail trim, diagnostic testing, and six months of heartworm or flea and tick protection.

Stang After Childcare - $1,060 Value item
$400

Starting bid

This item includes a semester of after school care at Stang After. Services are available from Monday- Friday 3:00-6:00 pm. Stang Afger provides quality after-school care for school-age children 4-12 years. They are a licensed after-school care facilty owned by Skylah Hoffman.

Game Night Gift Basket - $90 Value item
$45

Starting bid

Bring everyone together with this family game-night bundle! Includes a Grinch puzzle, Phase 10, Taco Cat Goat Cheese, I Should Have Known That!, Herd Mentality, Scattegories, and a tasty snack.

Cozy Holiday Basket and Cheeseboard - $130 Value item
$65

Starting bid

This festive gift basket includes a soft blanket, Christmas card display, cheese board with utensils, and a cute Christmas village candle holder—ideal for holiday gatherings.

Christmas Cookie Fun Basket - $115 Value item
$60

Starting bid

This basket has all the makings of a Christmas cookie fun night! It includes an advent countdown bear and a coffee mug.

Fred's gift Basket - $100 Value item
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy Fred’s favorites with two bags of their amazing coffee, a mug, sweatshirt, and notepads—perfectly wrapped in a clear Texas Tech tote.

Texas Tech Football signed by Coach McGuire - $200 Value item
$100

Starting bid

Every Tech Football fan will want this football signed by Coach McGuire to commemorate this awesome football season!

Texas Tech Basketball signed by Coach McCasland - $200 Value item
$100

Starting bid

Every Tech Basket fan will want this Basketball signed by Coach McCasland to add to their basketball collection!

Goat Milk Soaps and Tallow Basket - $70 Value item
$35

Starting bid

This set of goat milk soaps and tallow products offers a natural, old-fashioned way to cleanse and nourish your skin.

Homemade Jam basket - $30 Value item
$15

Starting bid

A delicious trio of homemade Ginger-Pear Preserves, Cranberry Jam, and Chocolate Cherry Jam, paired with a festive Cookie Mix in a Jar.

2 person 3 hr Zipline tour - $270 Value item
$125

Starting bid

This package includes two tickets to soar above Lake Travis on a thrilling three-hour zipline tour featuring incredible canyon and lakeside views. Enjoy the longest Zipline in Texas!

Hublove Scripture Gift Set - $95 Value item
$45

Starting bid

A meaningful Scripture gift set with Bible tabs, highlighters, a notepad, a Scripture mug, and love bracelets.

