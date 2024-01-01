SU 375 2024 Encampment Registration

We hope you're as excited as we are about the 2024 Encampment!

This year's theme is Fantasy Forest: Under Skimino's Spell





TROOP: Camping Fees are a blanket $50 for each troop and an additional $20 per attendee (both Adults & Scouts).

In addition to paid fees, you *must* turn in your completed Camping Registration Packet to the SU 375 Outdoors team. Include the receipt from Zeffy as part of your package.

IRMS: IRMS and Individual Scouts who would like to camp (but whose Troop is not camping) need to fill out the separate IRM/Solo Scout Registration form here





Deadline for All Registrations is May 10th. No exceptions.





Questions?

Contact Austin Loney at [email protected]