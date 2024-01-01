GSCCC-SU375
SU 375 2024 Encampment Registration

448 Fenton Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188, USA

We hope you're as excited as we are about the 2024 Encampment!

This year's theme is Fantasy Forest: Under Skimino's Spell


TROOP:  Camping Fees are a blanket $50 for each troop and an additional $20 per attendee (both Adults & Scouts). 

In addition to paid fees, you *must* turn in your completed Camping Registration Packet to the SU 375 Outdoors team. Include the receipt from Zeffy as part of your package. 

IRMS:  IRMS and Individual Scouts who would like to camp (but whose Troop is not camping) need to fill out the separate IRM/Solo Scout Registration form here


Deadline for All Registrations is May 10th. No exceptions. 


Questions? 

Contact Austin Loney at [email protected]

