Hosted by

The First Baptist Church of Morehead City

About this event

FBCMHC Philippine Trip Silent Auction

Pick-up location

810 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC 28557, USA

Two Dollywood Admissions Tickets (#1) item
Two Dollywood Admissions Tickets (#1)
$80

Starting bid

Tickets are Valid Until January 3, 2027

Each ticket is for one adult general admission.

Starting bid is half price.

Two Dollywood Admissions tickets (#2) item
Two Dollywood Admissions tickets (#2)
$80

Starting bid

Tickets are Valid Until January 3, 2027

Each ticket is for one adult general admission.

Starting bid is half price.

Four pack of Dollywood Admissions tickets item
Four pack of Dollywood Admissions tickets
$175

Starting bid

Tickets are Valid Until January 3, 2027

Each ticket is for one adult general admission.

Starting bid is half price.

Glenn Lamp Original of Church item
Glenn Lamp Original of Church
$200

Starting bid

16X20 Original Painting of the cover art of our church directory. Hand painted by our very own Glenn Lamp.

Chick-fil-a swag item
Chick-fil-a swag
$10

Starting bid

Thanks to our local chick-fil-a for our swag!

chick-fil-a item
chick-fil-a
$10

Starting bid

Thanks to our local chick-fil-a for our swag!

Week in Oak Island at The Old Lighthouse Cottage item
Week in Oak Island at The Old Lighthouse Cottage
$300

Starting bid

Head over to the Old Lighthouse Cottage and take a look. Enjoy a week at Oak Island. To reserve contact through facebook you must reserve your week in June or July of 2026.


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575260229806

Handmade in Philippines Colorful Pocketbook item
Handmade in Philippines Colorful Pocketbook
$10

Starting bid

Philippines Handmade Pocketbook item
Philippines Handmade Pocketbook
$20

Starting bid

Made in Baler the capital of Auroa.

Handmade fan and leather bracelet #1 item
Handmade fan and leather bracelet #1
$5

Starting bid

Made in The Philippines

Handmade fan and leather bracelet #2 item
Handmade fan and leather bracelet #2
$5

Starting bid

Made in the Philippines

Bag and Handmade coin pouch #1 item
Bag and Handmade coin pouch #1
$5

Starting bid

Made in the Philippines

Bag and Handmade coin pouch #2 item
Bag and Handmade coin pouch #2
$5

Starting bid

Made in the Philippines

Scentsy Car Hanger & Room Spray item
Scentsy Car Hanger & Room Spray
$10

Starting bid

Gently Used Patricia Nash item
Gently Used Patricia Nash
$75

Starting bid

Genuine Leather.

Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Lemon Grove Warmer, 6 wax bars, Scent Circle, Room Spray, and decorative tray.

Erika Lynn Handmade Clutch 1 item
Erika Lynn Handmade Clutch 1
$75

Starting bid

Erika Lynn Handmade Clutch 2 item
Erika Lynn Handmade Clutch 2
$75

Starting bid

Erika Lynn Handmade Clutch 3 item
Erika Lynn Handmade Clutch 3
$75

Starting bid

Dinner Party for Eight with Table of Grace item
Dinner Party for Eight with Table of Grace
$300

Starting bid

Please see Link for description.

https://www.fbcmhc.org/table-of-grace

Dinner Party for Six with Table of Grace item
Dinner Party for Six with Table of Grace
$200

Starting bid

Please see Link for description.

https://www.fbcmhc.org/table-of-grace

Pool Day Package item
Pool Day Package
$50

Starting bid

Rtic 32qt light weight cooler, two beach towels, two sunblock sprays, snacks and a pool float

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!