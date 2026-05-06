FBCMHC Philippine Trip Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Tickets are Valid Until January 3, 2027
Each ticket is for one adult general admission.
Starting bid is half price.
Starting bid
Tickets are Valid Until January 3, 2027
Each ticket is for one adult general admission.
Starting bid is half price.
Starting bid
Tickets are Valid Until January 3, 2027
Each ticket is for one adult general admission.
Starting bid is half price.
Starting bid
16X20 Original Painting of the cover art of our church directory. Hand painted by our very own Glenn Lamp.
Starting bid
Thanks to our local chick-fil-a for our swag!
Starting bid
Thanks to our local chick-fil-a for our swag!
Starting bid
Head over to the Old Lighthouse Cottage and take a look. Enjoy a week at Oak Island. To reserve contact through facebook you must reserve your week in June or July of 2026.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Made in Baler the capital of Auroa.
Starting bid
Made in The Philippines
Starting bid
Made in the Philippines
Starting bid
Made in the Philippines
Starting bid
Made in the Philippines
Starting bid
Starting bid
Genuine Leather.
Starting bid
Lemon Grove Warmer, 6 wax bars, Scent Circle, Room Spray, and decorative tray.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Rtic 32qt light weight cooler, two beach towels, two sunblock sprays, snacks and a pool float
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!