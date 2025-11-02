Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

Football 2025-2026 Off-Season Player Gear

Player Pack (Required) item
Player Pack (Required)
$35

REQUIRED FOOTBALL OFF-SEASON PLAYER PACK


B-CORE SLEEVELESS TEE

  • Sizes: Adult S-4XL
  • Color: BLACK
  • This sleeveless performance tee is ideal for team training, gym sessions, or practice, with lightweight moisture-wicking fabric that keeps players cool and dry.

B-CORE POCKETED SHORTS

  • Sizes: Adult S-4XL
  • Color: ORANGE
  • 100% polyester performance fabric, Wicks moisture, Odor resistant, Covered elastic waistband, Side seam pockets
Add # to Player Pack item
Add # to Player Pack
$5

$5 Additional Fee to add Player # to Player Pack shirt & shorts

(2" Player Number)

7v7 Uniform item
7v7 Uniform
$48

7 v 7 UNIFORMS

For rising 9th-12th graders.

This is REQUIRED if you plan to play 7 v 7 with Ballantyne Ridge this spring/summer.

  • Sizes: Adult S-3XL
  • Players numbers are included. We will consider all number requests, however all returning varsity players will get their numbers first. Other 7v7 team members will be assigned a random number.
Hoodie item
Hoodie
$38

PENNANT BRAND SUPER-10 HOODIE

  • Sizes: Adult XS-4XL
  • Color: ORANGE ONLY
  • Winter Weight - 10 oz. fleece
  • Full athletic cut
  • Rib knit cuffs and waistband won’t stretch out of shape
  • Double needle stitching, side seams, reinforced necktape, locker loop
  • 60% cotton/40% poly
Add # to Hoodie item
Add # to Hoodie
$3

$3 Additional Fee to add Player # to Hoodie (2" Player Number on left sleeve)

Sweatpant item
Sweatpant
$35

PENNANT STRAIGHT-LEG SWEATPANT

  • Sizes: Adult S-4XL
  • Color: BLACK
  • 9.5 oz. premium sponge fleece
  • Straight leg with open bottom
  • Side pockets / back pocket
  • Drawcord waistband
  • 60% cotton/40% poly
Add # to Sweatpants item
Add # to Sweatpants
$3

$3 Additional Fee to add Player # to Sweatpants (2" Player Number on left leg)

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$16

BADGER SPORT B-CORE T-Shirt

  • Sizes: Adult S-5XL
  • Color: BLACK
  • 100% polyester performance fabric
  • Wicks moisture, Odor resistant, Crew neck
  • Sport paneled shoulder for maximum movement
Add # to T-Shirt item
Add # to T-Shirt
$3

$3 Additional Fee to add Player # to T-Shirt (2" Player Number on right sleeve)

