2026 Membership - FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association

Valid for one year
Exclusive opportunity to participate in trips to FBI Headquarters in Washington DC, the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. and other FBI locations.
Exclusive networking opportunities among private sector and public sector partners.
Regular invitations to webinars and in-person events involving topics of importance to regional safety and security.
Checks can be mailed to:
FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association
P.O. Box 6674
Charleston, WV 25362
No expiration
As a Lifetime Member you will enjoy all of the benefits of a member, plus you will receive the following:
Priority Reservation to a variety of limited attendance events.
A Lifetime Membership Lapel Pin
A Headshot taken at FBI office.
Recognition on the FBICWVCAAA.org website
