FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association Inc

Offered by

FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association Inc

2026 Membership - FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association

2026 Annual Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Exclusive opportunity to participate in trips to FBI Headquarters in Washington DC, the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. and other FBI locations.


Exclusive networking opportunities among private sector and public sector partners.


Regular invitations to webinars and in-person events involving topics of importance to regional safety and security.


Checks can be mailed to:

FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association

P.O. Box 6674

Charleston, WV 25362

Lifetime Membership
$300

No expiration

As a Lifetime Member you will enjoy all of the benefits of a member, plus you will receive the following:


Priority Reservation to a variety of limited attendance events.


A Lifetime Membership Lapel Pin


A Headshot taken at FBI office.


Recognition on the FBICWVCAAA.org website


Checks can be mailed to:

FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association

P.O. Box 6674

Charleston, WV 25362

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!