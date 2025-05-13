FBINAA NJ Chapter 2nd Quarterly Meeting Martell's Tiki Bar

LIFE MEMBERS MUST PREPAY! WE WILL NOT HONOR THIS PRICE AT THE DOOR. Life Member designation is awarded the year following the 25th year of accumulated paid dues. In order to meet this category you must have been notified by the National Office of your Life Member status and be up to date on your FBINAANJ Dues. We will confirm all attendees Life Member Status.

LIFE MEMBERS MUST PREPAY! WE WILL NOT HONOR THIS PRICE AT THE DOOR. Life Member designation is awarded the year following the 25th year of accumulated paid dues. In order to meet this category you must have been notified by the National Office of your Life Member status and be up to date on your FBINAANJ Dues. We will confirm all attendees Life Member Status.

More details...