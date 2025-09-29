FBINAA NJ Training Conference (Final Payment)

Premium Booth Space inside conference training room with top booth selection priority, after Diamond
Sole Sponsor recognition for (1) Evening Networking Event or (1) Board Dinner
Address Conference attendees (Speaking or Video) (8 minutes total)
NJ Chapter will display video of logo during breaks (logo to be provided)
Signage at all events indicating Platinum sponsorship
Attendance for up to 4 representatives at evening events
Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
(2) Breakfasts & (2) Lunches for up to 4 representatives with conference attendees
Platinum Sponsor Recognition for 12 months (upon payment) on FBINAANJ Chapter Website and/or Social
Media
Inclusion in the vendor engagement passport
Post conference list of attendees
Remaining Balance
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing