FBJE Manual Payment Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $2 million to $4.99 million in annual grantmaking.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $5 million to $7.499 million in annual grantmaking.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $7.5 million to $9.99 million in annual grantmaking.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership level is for institutions that provide between $10 million or more in annual grantmaking.
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