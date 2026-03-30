Funders for Birth Justice and Equity

Offered by

Funders for Birth Justice and Equity

About the memberships

FBJE Manual Payment Membership

Institutional Membership E
$8,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $2 million to $4.99 million in annual grantmaking.

Institutional Membership F
$14,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $5 million to $7.499 million in annual grantmaking.

Institutional Membership G
$22,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $7.5 million to $9.99 million in annual grantmaking.

Institutional Membership H
$32,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership level is for institutions that provide between $10 million or more in annual grantmaking.

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