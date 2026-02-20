Sigma Legacy Of Economic Empowerment

Offered by

Sigma Legacy Of Economic Empowerment

About this shop

ΦΒΣ -PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC. - 52ND GULF COAST REGIONAL CONFERENCE - SOUVENIR JOURNAL ADVERTISING

Full Page – Color
$250

Full Page Ads: 7”x10” full area. A white border will print around the entire ad. The trim size of the page is 8.5” x 11” (no bleed)

Half Page – Color
$100

Half Page Ads: 7” x 5” limited area (no bleed)

Quarter Page – Logo Color only
$50

Provide the short positive/recognition message to an individual, chapter, group, or organization. (3.5” width x 5” depth):

Logo is accepted in color; no other graphic will be accepted.

Black and White wording.

Regional Black Business Directory – B/W
$25

Promote Black Businesses throughout the Gulf Coast Region (including Company Name, Business Owner, Type of Business, Email Address, Business Address, Phone Number, Website)

Add a donation for Sigma Legacy Of Economic Empowerment

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!