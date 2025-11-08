Arizona Soccer Club United

Arizona Soccer Club United

About this raffle

FC Arizona 2011 Boys ECNL-RL Team Raffle

ENDED Two tickets Cardinals vs Jaguars 11/23
$10

THIS DRAWING HAS ENDED AND THE WINNER HAS BEEN SELECTED.

Two AMAZING tickets to the Arizona Cardinals vs the Jacksonville Jaguars on 11/23/25.
Section 105, Row 15, Seats 1-2

Includes parking

~ Donation provided by The Soto Family

One Hour Professional Photo Session
$10

THERE WILL BE 2 WINNERS FOR THIS PRIZE.

Each winner will receive one Gift Certificate good for a One-hour photography session.
Perfect for Family / Lifestyle / Couples / Senior Portraits....

~ Donation provided by Rachelle Davis Photography

https://www.instagram.com/rachelledavis_photography/

Relax & Reset Basket with Free Facial
$10

The ultimate self-care bundle designed to help you feel your best from the inside out. ($500 value)

At Lively Integrated Health, we're your one-stop haven for relaxation and a wellness reset. Let us help you unwind, recharge, and restore your natural balance.

Included in your gift basket:

  • Face Reality Facial
  • Craving & Stress Support
  • Probiotic
  • Thorne Supplements
  • Remedy Toner
  • Essential Scrub Body Arnica
  • Comfort Zone Shower Cream
  • Comfort Zone Body Cream

~ Donation provided by Lively Integrated Health

https://livelyintegratedhealth.com/

Date Night!
$10

Enjoy a night out with some great food and drinks from Buck & Rider.

  • $200 Gift card for Buck & Rider

Donations provided by the Katherman Family

Coffee Lovers Bundle
$10

For all our coffee lovers out there!
Gift cards for:

  • $100 Black Rock Coffee
  • $50 Starbucks

~ Donations provided by Black Rock Coffee and The Lopez Family

A Little Bit of Everything
$10
  • $100 in Scratchers from Arizona Lottery
  • $15 Canes Gift Card
  • $25 Disney Gift Card
  • $50 Amazon Gift Card
  • $25 Ulta Gift Card

~ Donations from The Turner and MacGregor Families

