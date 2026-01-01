FC Dragons Dallas Soccer

FC Dragons Dallas Soccer Memberships 2026

Fc dragons Membership
$110

Renews monthly

This is the monthly coaches fee and registration fee for the 2026 season

-monthly coaches fee

-leauge registration fee for the spring 2026 summer 2026 and fall 2026 only

Does not include tournaments or indoor

Two fc dragon membership
$198

Renews monthly

Two fc dragons membership with spring fall and summer registration

Fc dragons and little dragon Membership
$126

Renews monthly

Fc dragon player including registrations for spring summer and fall and a little dragons membership only

Little Dragons membership
$30

Renews monthly

This is the monthly coaches fee only for the 2026 season


Does not include registration or any other tournaments or leauge fees

Two Little Dragons membership
$54

Renews monthly

Little dragon membership for 2 only

