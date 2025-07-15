Hosted by

STA Support Institute
FC Motown USL 2 Playoff Fundraising

16 W Hanover Ave, Randolph, NJ 07869, USA

Gotham VIP Set item
Gotham VIP Set
$400

Starting bid

4 VIP Tickets to any 2025 Gotham FC Game and a Gotham FC Soccer Ball signed by members of the 2025 roster

NYRB Signed Jersey item
NYRB Signed Jersey
$150

Starting bid

New York Red Bulls Jerseys signed by the full 2025 roster

DC United Club Suite Seats item
DC United Club Suite Seats
$200

Starting bid

2 Club Suite tickets to DC United vs Orlando City FC on Saturday September 13th (7:30pm Kick Off). Donated by Mike Miller, STA parent, Soccer Agent, Axia Sport Management. These tickets are worth minimum $175 Each

USMNT vs Korea Tickets item
USMNT vs Korea Tickets
$200

Starting bid

2 x US Men's National Team Tickets v Korea (9/6 @ MetLife) - current ticket prices via Ticketmaster are around $170 per ticket. Donated by Nike Soccer and STA rep Mike Surber.

$500 Nike Elite Gift Credit item
$500 Nike Elite Gift Credit
$250

Starting bid

$500 spending spree on Nike Elite. Donated by STEPS Lacrosse CEO Charlie Schoulberg.

Functional Medicine Service item
Functional Medicine Service
$200

Starting bid

Functional Medicine Service courtesy of Root Cause Functional Medicine and our official STA Team Physician Morris Spine & Sport.


Choose from One (1) of the following package options:

laser therapy package (6 sessions) ($450) cupping therapy package (6 sessions) ($300) NuCalm/BioMat package (10 sessions) ($300) functional blood analysis and visit with Dr Case (1) ($300) 1-hour Functional Medicine consult with Dr Case (in-office of via Zoom) ($300)

Nike Tiempo Legend Cleats item
Nike Tiempo Legend Cleats
$150

Starting bid

Nike Tiempo Legend Elite FG Black University Blue Cleat - Size M6/W 7.5 (RRP $290) Donated by Kelly Sims, STA Girls Academy Director / USYNT Assistant Coach

FC Dallas Signed MLS Jersey item
FC Dallas Signed MLS Jersey
$100

Starting bid

FC Dallas Signed MLS Jersey - donated by Sam Sarver, FC Motown STA alumni

Chicago Fire Signed MLS Jersey item
Chicago Fire Signed MLS Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Chicago Fire Signed MLS Jersey - donated by Sam Williams - FC Motown STA alumni

