FC Motown USL 2 Playoff Fundraising

4 VIP Tickets to any 2025 Gotham FC Game and a Gotham FC Soccer Ball signed by members of the 2025 roster
New York Red Bulls Jerseys signed by the full 2025 roster
2 Club Suite tickets to DC United vs Orlando City FC on Saturday September 13th (7:30pm Kick Off). Donated by Mike Miller, STA parent, Soccer Agent, Axia Sport Management. These tickets are worth minimum $175 Each
2 x US Men's National Team Tickets v Korea (9/6 @ MetLife) - current ticket prices via Ticketmaster are around $170 per ticket. Donated by Nike Soccer and STA rep Mike Surber.
$500 spending spree on Nike Elite. Donated by STEPS Lacrosse CEO Charlie Schoulberg.
Functional Medicine Service courtesy of Root Cause Functional Medicine and our official STA Team Physician Morris Spine & Sport.
Choose from One (1) of the following package options:
laser therapy package (6 sessions) ($450) cupping therapy package (6 sessions) ($300) NuCalm/BioMat package (10 sessions) ($300) functional blood analysis and visit with Dr Case (1) ($300) 1-hour Functional Medicine consult with Dr Case (in-office of via Zoom) ($300)
Nike Tiempo Legend Elite FG Black University Blue Cleat - Size M6/W 7.5 (RRP $290) Donated by Kelly Sims, STA Girls Academy Director / USYNT Assistant Coach
FC Dallas Signed MLS Jersey - donated by Sam Sarver, FC Motown STA alumni
Chicago Fire Signed MLS Jersey - donated by Sam Williams - FC Motown STA alumni
