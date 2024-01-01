Parnell "Paydirt" Dickinson Golf Tournament sponsored by the Leflore County Chapter Sponsorships

Become a key supporter of the Leflore County MVSUNAA Parnell Paydirt Dickinson MVSU Homecoming Golf Classic 2024—a premier event celebrating Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and fostering community spirit through the love of golf!

Why Sponsor Our Golf Classic?

Elevate Your Brand: Gain prominent visibility and showcase your brand to a diverse audience of alumni, community leaders, and golf enthusiasts. With a range of sponsorship levels, you’ll have the opportunity to place your brand in front of hundreds of attendees.

Engage with a Targeted Audience: Connect with engaged participants who are passionate about supporting MVSU and its initiatives. Your sponsorship will resonate with individuals who value community involvement and shared goals.