🤘Disruptors Harvest Party🍎

Back by popular demand, the Eco-School Network house band will perform crowd favorites (Indigo Girls, Beatles, John Prine and more) plus new songs in duos and trios that will knock your socks off. Bring the family or just yourselves to sing along with friends as we ring in fall, meet some of the coolest people in the Eco-School Network and make memories in a cozy garden setting.

All beer, wine, kombucha and hors d'oeuvres included, plus fresh-pressed apple cider to take home. Have a guitar, ukulele, another instrument or your sweet voice and want to join in? Please join us!





All proceeds go to support Eco-School Network’s statewide expansion.