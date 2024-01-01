3rd Annual Brunch with the Brave; Outstanding Transitioning Hero (OTH) Award Ceremony

We are delighted to have you join us for our 3rd Annual Brunch with the Brave as we recognize exemplary veterans with our prestigious Outstanding Transitioning Hero (OTH) Award. These veterans are trailblazers, raising the bar in the military-to-civilian transition by displaying bravery and dedication as they excel in utilizing resources in the home, health and career fields. Join us as we explore valuable veterans' resources and network with like-minded veteran supporters as our insightful guest speakers update us on data and the needs of our veterans, and why your contributions are necessary to support our veterans and Salute Services' mission in serving those who served US.



