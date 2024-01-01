Rama V - Dance Workshop - Teachers

Dear Dancers





It is with great joy and enthusiasm that we welcome you to the Teachers Dance Workshop hosted by Shilpam. Your dedication to dance education is inspiring, and we are excited to embark on this journey of growth and learning together.





*Rama Vaidyanathan’s TEACHERS WORKSHOP*





Composition - Ma Mohalahiri Meerude Varnam (Ragam : Khamas, Talam : Rupakam)





Workshop Dates - April 24, 25, 26

Timing - 10am to 1pm





Workshop fees - $400





Venue -

Ambika Raman Performing Arts Academy

12 Stults Road (Suite 136)

Dayton, NJ 08810





Thank you for being a part of this enriching experience. Let's dance, teach, and inspire!





Warm regards,

Shilpam

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/shilpam.artistry

https://www.instagram.com/shilpam.artistry



