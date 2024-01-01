Rama V - Dance Workshop - Teachers

Dear Dancers
It is with great joy and enthusiasm that we welcome you to the Teachers Dance Workshop hosted by Shilpam. Your dedication to dance education is inspiring, and we are excited to embark on this journey of growth and learning together.
*Rama Vaidyanathan’s TEACHERS WORKSHOP*
Composition - Ma Mohalahiri Meerude Varnam (Ragam : Khamas, Talam : Rupakam)
Workshop Dates - April 24, 25, 26
Timing - 10am to 1pm
Workshop fees - $400
Venue -
Ambika Raman Performing Arts Academy
12 Stults Road (Suite 136)
Dayton, NJ 08810
Thank you for being a part of this enriching experience. Let's dance, teach, and inspire!
Warm regards,
Shilpam
[email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/shilpam.artistry
https://www.instagram.com/shilpam.artistry