



Win a Guitar Autographed by Todd Rundgren!





Unlock the magic of music and support a great cause! Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a legendary guitar signed by the one and only Todd Rundgren.





All proceeds go to Guitars not Guns, a local nonprofit empowering at-risk youth through the gift of music. Let's change lives, one chord at a time.





The raffle drawing will take place at 5pm on Sunday, August 25, 2024, during the West End Celebration in Sand City. You don't have to be present to win!





Immerse yourself in art, music, and community spirit at West End Celebration—an energetic festival buzzing with creativity and unity. Every ticket purchased adds a note of hope to our community.





Get your raffle tickets now and be part of something extraordinary! Together, let's make music a force for good.



TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

Music in the Forest, Carmel 5/19/2024

Sand City City Hall & the West End Celebration



