Diesel Engine Basics

Join us as we explore the mysterious Diesel Engine!

This class is a beginner level class designed for those who can change their oil and less.

Some topics that may be covered: How does the engine work, what maintenance should I be doing and when, and when to call a mechanic.

Class will be 3-4 hours long, depending on the number of participants.

Class will be held outside, so wear your yard clothes, and be prepared to get a little dirty as it will be partially hands on! But don't fret, the heat is on at JPYC and you are welcome to step inside and warm up as needed!



