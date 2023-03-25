Logo
Diesel Engine Basics

6400 S Promontory Dr, Chicago, IL 60649, USA

Join us as we explore the mysterious Diesel Engine! 

This class is a beginner level class designed for those who can change their oil and less. 

Some topics that may be covered: How does the engine work, what maintenance should I be doing and when, and when to call a mechanic. 

Class will be 3-4 hours long, depending on the number of participants.

Class will be held outside, so wear your yard clothes, and be prepared to get a little dirty as it will be partially hands on! But don't fret, the heat is on at JPYC and you are welcome to step inside and warm up as needed!


