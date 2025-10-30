FCA Friendsgiving Bunco Silent Auction 2025

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Take flight into nostalgia with the Wings of Texaco Collector’s Set, featuring the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th edition planes from the beloved Texaco series. Each die-cast model showcases exceptional craftsmanship and detail, capturing the golden age of aviation and the spirit of American innovation.
This exclusive package also includes a Texaco Filling Station collectible, the perfect display companion for your fleet, and as a holiday bonus, a Coca-Cola Santa coin bank to bring a touch of vintage Christmas cheer to your collection.
Whether you’re an avid collector or simply appreciate the charm of classic Americana, this set makes a striking addition to any home or office.
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Add a burst of color and charm to your front door with this stunning handmade fall wreath by GirlyGoodz Wreaths! Featuring a cheerful “Welcome Fall” sign with a leopard-print truck full of pumpkins, this vibrant piece combines rustic autumn tones with bold pops of turquoise and black-and-white houndstooth ribbon.
Beautifully accented with sparkling glitter ribbons, vivid florals, and festive pumpkins, this wreath is sure to make your home the talk of the neighborhood. Perfect for celebrating the cozy, colorful season of fall!
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Hit a home run with this ultimate Houston Astros fan basket! ⚾️ Whether you’re cheering from the stands or hosting a game day at home, this basket has everything an Astros enthusiast could want.
Packed with team spirit, you’ll find Astros gear, hats, socks, can coolers, a bib for the littlest fan, and even a few Alex Bregman-themed goodies. Topped with a festive Astros bow, this collection is a celebration of H-Town pride and baseball passion.
Perfect for superfans, families, or anyone who bleeds orange and navy, this basket is a grand slam addition to any silent auction lineup.
Step up to the plate and place your bid; this Astros basket is sure to be a winner!
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Take a chance and strike it rich with this dazzling Feelin’ Lucky lottery basket! Stuffed full of Texas Lottery scratch-offs of all kinds, from $1 to $20 tickets, this sparkling display could be your ticket to big winnings!
Wrapped in festive tinsel and bursting with excitement, this basket is sure to make hearts race and imaginations soar. Whether you win a little or a lot, you’ll have a blast scratching your way to fortune.
Perfect as a gift, a fun couples’ night activity, or a treat for yourself — because you can’t win if you don’t play!
Take a gamble for a great cause. bid high, scratch big, and maybe go home a jackpot winner! 💎💵✨
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Get ready for a holiday treat the whole family will love! This fun-filled package includes 1 hour of court time and pickleball for 2 adults and 2 children, followed by a delicious Sunday lunch buffet to refuel after the game.
Perfect for creating lasting family memories while staying active and having a blast together. This package, valued at over $150, is the ultimate way to combine fun, food, and family this holiday season, so don’t miss your chance to bring home the fun!
Must make your Sunday reservations 2 weeks in advance.
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Get ready for a wildly fun experience with this Houston Zoo Family Membership, perfect for creating unforgettable memories all year long! This pass is valid for 2 named adults and up to 3 children (ages 3–21) in the same household. Enjoy unlimited visits, exclusive member benefits, and special discounts—just make sure one of the named adults is present for entry.
From feeding giraffes and watching playful elephants to exploring the brand-new exhibits, the Houston Zoo offers excitement and education for all ages. It’s the perfect family adventure close to home!
Includes:
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Football fans, this one’s for you! Score big with this exclusive Houston Texans package featuring two incredible collector’s items:
Whether you’re a lifelong Texans supporter or a passionate sports memorabilia collector, this package is the ultimate touchdown for your collection. Perfect for display in your home, office, or man cave, and an unforgettable gift for any football enthusiast.
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Beautiful hand dremeleld flag made by Starred and Charred 501c3.
Colassians 2:7
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Wrap yourself in warmth and inspiration with this one-of-a-kind handmade quilt donated by Quilts by Kellie, which measures 74x94.
Each church-shaped block and Scripture-inspired design is lovingly stitched together to remind you of God’s steadfast love and faithfulness. Featuring uplifting verses like “Trust in the Lord” and “Set your mind on things above,” this quilt is both a work of art and a reflection of faith.
The intricate stitching, beautiful mix of colors, and timeless craftsmanship make it the perfect piece to display in your home or to gift to someone special. Whether draped across a pew, a sofa, or a bed, it’s sure to bring comfort, beauty, and blessing wherever it rests.
A true treasure of faith, artistry, and heart, bid generously to bring this quilt home and support a worthy cause!
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The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we would then commission an artist to create a museum-quality, heirloom piece for their home. The gift certificate also entitles the winner to a one-night luxury hotel stay in Historic Downtown Fort Worth.
Our gift certificate is for one commissioned 20” x 16” portrait valued at $3,000.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.
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Stay for two nights in this spacious 5-bedroom with a private pool, on the golf course, and just 5 minutes from the Frio! This also includes 2 days of golf for up to 6 people!
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Get ready for the hunt of a lifetime deep in the heart of Texas! This exclusive package offers one hunter and one guest an unforgettable experience on a 1,300-acre high-fenced ranch in Speaks, Texas, the perfect setting for adventure, relaxation, and lasting memories.
Your 2026 deer season hunt (October–November) includes:
Whether you’re an experienced hunter or ready to enjoy your first guided experience, this package delivers the full Texas hunting tradition, great food, great company, and thrilling action.
Donated by Hat Trick Services and the Price Family, this hunt combines southern hospitality with the excitement of the great outdoors.
Valued at well over $2,000!! Don’t miss your chance to bid on this ultimate Texas hunting getaway!
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Build a lasting legacy with this thoughtful and empowering package! Enjoy a Simple legal Will and a full year of Values-Based Financial Planning, an over $5,000 value designed to bring clarity, confidence, and purpose to your family’s financial journey.
This unique combination of estate and financial planning ensures your resources are managed with wisdom and your values shine through every decision.
Protect what matters most: your family, your faith, and your future!
Will through:
Waldron & Schneider
Financial Planning through:
Provident Oak Financial LLC
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Find peace, clarity, and renewed purpose with 12 in-person or telehealth sessions from a Christian, biblically based mental health professional at Genesis Family. Whether you’re seeking healing, guidance, or growth, Genesis Family’s mission is to make God’s name great by bringing freedom to individuals and restoring families to God’s design.
Choose from a range of specialized services, including:
Experience compassionate, faith-centered care tailored to your needs — and invest in lasting emotional, spiritual, and relational restoration.
Location:
17629 El Camino Real, Suite 202,
Houston, TX 77058
Website: www.genesis-family.com
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Embark on a thrilling fishing adventure on Galveston Bay aboard the "Imagination," a 25-foot Tidewater center console powered by a Yamaha 250, with esteemed host Tommy Thompson, Board Member of Foundations Christian Academy. This exclusive trip invites up to four guests to indulge in a memorable experience that combines the excitement of fishing with the luxury of a relaxing stay. Guests will enjoy an overnight stay at the South Shore Harbour Resort in League City before setting out on the water at the crack of dawn, ready to reel in the day's catch. After a morning of fishing, everyone will head to Pier 6 in Bacliff for a delightful lunch by boat, savoring the freshest seafood and local flavors. While dates are yet to be finalized, this almost all-inclusive excursion promises an unforgettable blend of leisure, adventure, and camaraderie in the beautiful setting of Galveston Bay.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!