FCA Friendsgiving Bunco Silent Auction 2025

Take flight into nostalgia with the Wings of Texaco Collector’s Set, featuring the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th edition planes from the beloved Texaco series. Each die-cast model showcases exceptional craftsmanship and detail, capturing the golden age of aviation and the spirit of American innovation.

This exclusive package also includes a Texaco Filling Station collectible, the perfect display companion for your fleet, and as a holiday bonus, a Coca-Cola Santa coin bank to bring a touch of vintage Christmas cheer to your collection.

Whether you’re an avid collector or simply appreciate the charm of classic Americana, this set makes a striking addition to any home or office.