Hosted by

Fellowship Of Christian Athletes

About this event

FCA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2 School Way, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA

Pasatiempo - Immersive Golf Experience item
Pasatiempo - Immersive Golf Experience item
Pasatiempo - Immersive Golf Experience
$1,000

Starting bid

Historic club tour with Pasatiempo GM Steve Argo; Playing lesson (18 holes) with Golf Pro: Ian Johnson; Lunch at Mackenzie Bar & Grill; A personal note from our donating member.


Join FCA Area Director - Jordan De Los Santos for this is a one of a kind golf outing at legendary architect Alister Mackenzie's favorite course and experience it in a rare and unique way.

Stay & Play - Tahama - Clint Eastwood's Private Golf Club item
Stay & Play - Tahama - Clint Eastwood's Private Golf Club item
Stay & Play - Tahama - Clint Eastwood's Private Golf Club
$1,500

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay on the property and a round of golf with a hosting member at Clint Eastwood's Tehama - one of the most private & exclusive clubs on the Monterey Peninsula.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!