FCA Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Historic club tour with Pasatiempo GM Steve Argo; Playing lesson (18 holes) with Golf Pro: Ian Johnson; Lunch at Mackenzie Bar & Grill; A personal note from our donating member.
Join FCA Area Director - Jordan De Los Santos for this is a one of a kind golf outing at legendary architect Alister Mackenzie's favorite course and experience it in a rare and unique way.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay on the property and a round of golf with a hosting member at Clint Eastwood's Tehama - one of the most private & exclusive clubs on the Monterey Peninsula.
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