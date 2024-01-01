Logo
Stagebugz Theatre
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Kids' Night: Movie Magic

6375 S Platte Canyon Rd, Littleton, CO 80123, USA

Once a month, kids are invited to join Stagebugz as we explore the music and characters from their favorite films! Parents can take a night off while kids enjoy a night of singing, dancing, games, and fun inspired by silver screen hits! Whether you join us for one month or all four, there is no place like Stagebugz on a Friday night!


Kids' Nights at Stagebugz run from 4:15 PM to 7:45 PM and is recommended for children in grades K-6 of all experience levels and abilities.  Class themes vary by date. All classes will be held at Columbine United Church (6375 S Platte Canyon Rd, Littleton, CO 80123).


Advanced registration for each session is required.  Participants may choose to register for individual sessions or for the entire series.  Fee includes a pizza dinner, snack, and various materials in accordance with that evening's theme.


Themes Include: 

February 9th- Frozen

March 8- Encanto

April 12- Shrek

May 17- Moana


common:freeFormsBy