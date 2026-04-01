Ford City Athletics, Inc. Events

Hosted by

Ford City Athletics, Inc. Events

About this event

FCAI Golf Outing

3257 Balsiger Rd

Apollo, PA 15613, USA

Foursome - Early Bird Admission
$400
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes admission for 1 foursome.

Safety Package will be sold at the door : includes mulligans, punt/pass tickets, entry into the hole in one, specialty tee boxes, and drink cup.

Additional games/raffles sold at the event.

Foursome - Regular Admission
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes admission for 1 foursome.

Safety Package will be sold at the door : includes mulligans, punt/pass/kick tickets, entry into the hole in one, specialty tee boxes, and drink cup.

Additional games/raffles sold at the event.

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