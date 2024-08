Time for the teens to have a little fun! This is a TEEN ONLY egg hunt (6th-12th graders). Over 2500 eggs are stuffed, including over $200 in cash eggs! All participants must be in grades 6-12--NO EXCEPTIONS. Refreshments will be served after the event.





This event is sponsored by BCAR Cares. The cash eggs are sponsored by DPBC. NC Leland Gellyballs and Kona Ice South Brunswick are donating part of their sales to CCO!





Please register using the link below! Free to participants.