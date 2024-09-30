September 50/50 Raffle

Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. 🎟️





Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨





Rules:

1. Ticket Sales:

Tickets will be sold for $5 each.

Ticket sales will end at 23:59 on 9/30/2024.

All ticket sales are final.





2. Prize:

The winner will receive 50% of the total ticket sales.

The remaining 50% will benefit Honey Suckle Bush Corp.

The prize amount will be announced at the time of the drawing.



3. Drawing:

The drawing will take place at 17:00 on 10/3/2024, recorded and posted online.

A winner will be drawn at random from all tickets sold.

Winner will be contacted to be notified, If the winner does not reply in 48 hours of being notified, an

alternate winner will be drawn.



4. Winner:

The winner will receive a W-2G for winners greater then $600

The organization will withhold applicable taxes from the prize winnings.



5. General Rules:

Raffle is open to people 18 years old or older

Raffle is void where prohibited by law.

Organization reserves the right to change rules without notice.