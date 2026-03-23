FCGS Soccer Camp

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Join the Floyd Central Girls Soccer Team for our first annual Summer Soccer Camp! Designed for players in grades K–8, this camp offers a fun and competitive environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and a love for the game. Whether you're just starting out or looking to improve your skills, this is a great opportunity to learn from the Lady Highlanders and grow your game!
Join the Floyd Central Girls Soccer Team for our first annual Summer Soccer Camp! Designed for players in grades K–8, this camp offers a fun and competitive environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and a love for the game. Whether you're just starting out or looking to improve your skills, this is a great opportunity to learn from the Lady Highlanders and grow your game!
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