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Floyd Central Girls Soccer

FCGS Soccer Camp

Soccer Camp Registration K - 4th Grade
$55

Join the Floyd Central Girls Soccer Team for our first annual Summer Soccer Camp! Designed for players in grades K–8, this camp offers a fun and competitive environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and a love for the game. Whether you're just starting out or looking to improve your skills, this is a great opportunity to learn from the Lady Highlanders and grow your game!

Soccer Camp Registration 5th - 8th Grade
$75

Join the Floyd Central Girls Soccer Team for our first annual Summer Soccer Camp! Designed for players in grades K–8, this camp offers a fun and competitive environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and a love for the game. Whether you're just starting out or looking to improve your skills, this is a great opportunity to learn from the Lady Highlanders and grow your game!

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