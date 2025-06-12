FCH Sponsorship 2025

-Priority listing of your company on our Partner -Membership List on website -Logo with link to your website -Sponsor 3 webinars/yr with the ability to present your products first at mid-break time and logo on events announcements. -Includes a $500 scholarship for continuing education in evangelization and catechesis to a young adult (18-35yrs.) -Free exhibit space at one Regional Conferences -Your logo on home page with link to your website

-Priority listing of your company on our Partner -Membership List on website -Logo with link to your website -Sponsor 3 webinars/yr with the ability to present your products first at mid-break time and logo on events announcements. -Includes a $500 scholarship for continuing education in evangelization and catechesis to a young adult (18-35yrs.) -Free exhibit space at one Regional Conferences -Your logo on home page with link to your website

More details...