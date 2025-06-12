FCH Sponsorship 2025

-Priority listing of your company on our Partner -Membership List on website
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Valid for one year
-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Valid for one year
-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Valid for one year
-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Valid for one year
-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website
