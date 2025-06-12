FCH Sponsorship 2025

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000

Valid for one year

-Priority listing of your company on our Partner -Membership List on website -Logo with link to your website -Sponsor 3 webinars/yr with the ability to present your products first at mid-break time and logo on events announcements. -Includes a $500 scholarship for continuing education in evangelization and catechesis to a young adult (18-35yrs.) -Free exhibit space at one Regional Conferences -Your logo on home page with link to your website
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Valid for one year

-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website -Logo with link to your website -Sponsor 2 webinars/yr with the ability to present your products at mid-break time and logo on events announcements. -Includes a $500 scholarship for continuing education in evangelization and catechesis to a young adult (18-35yrs.) -Free exhibit space at our Regional Conferences
Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Valid for one year

-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website -Logo with link to your website -Sponsor 2 webinars/yr with the ability to present your products at mid-break time and logo on events announcements. -Half-off booth exhibit space at one of our Regional Conference
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website -Sponsor 1 webinar/yr with the ability to present your products at mid-break and logo on events announcements.
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

-Listing of your company on our Partner Membership List on website
Add a donation for Federation For Catechesis With Hispanics - FCH

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!