Hosted by

FCI Memphis Employee's club

About this event

Sales closed

FCI Memphis Employee's Club Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1101 John A Denie Rd, Memphis, TN 38134, USA

Bundle 1 item
Bundle 1
$100

Starting bid

Bundle #1 The Air Jordan collection comprises:

Tatum Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts Jordan

Franchise Slides Jordan Flight Pool Towel

Jordan Apex Bucket Hat

Jordan Men's T-Shirt Jordan Men's Oversized T-Shirt in Black/Infrared 23 Jordan Velocity Duffel Bag (81L) in Black

Jordan Brooklyn Men's 9" Shorts in Black/Infrared 23

Bundle 2 item
Bundle 2
$100

Starting bid

Nike TR Recharge Shaker Bottle (16 oz) in Clear/Black/Anthracite One size

Nike Aura Earbuds Case in Black

Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L) in Black/Black/White,

One Size Nike Training Mat (5mm) in Black/White/White,

One Size Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides in Black/Black/

Black Nike Transform Packable Running Vest in Black/

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