FCI Memphis Employee's Club Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bundle #1 The Air Jordan collection comprises:
Tatum Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts Jordan
Franchise Slides Jordan Flight Pool Towel
Jordan Apex Bucket Hat
Jordan Men's T-Shirt Jordan Men's Oversized T-Shirt in Black/Infrared 23 Jordan Velocity Duffel Bag (81L) in Black
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 9" Shorts in Black/Infrared 23
Starting bid
Nike TR Recharge Shaker Bottle (16 oz) in Clear/Black/Anthracite One size
Nike Aura Earbuds Case in Black
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L) in Black/Black/White,
One Size Nike Training Mat (5mm) in Black/White/White,
One Size Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides in Black/Black/
Black Nike Transform Packable Running Vest in Black/
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