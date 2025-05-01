FCMSPC Membership Payments 2025

As a General Voting Member of the Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition (FCMSPC), your annual contribution of $15–$25 directly supports our mission to prevent military and veteran suicide through education, advocacy, outreach, and peer support. This contribution helps fund: -Community awareness events -Suicide prevention initiatives -Veteran support programming -Educational and training resources General Voting Members receive: -Voting privileges in coalition-wide decisions. -Invitations to participate in planning meetings and special initiatives. -Eligibility to serve on committees or working groups. -The opportunity to apply for open positions on the Board of Directors or Officer Board. -The opportunity to take an active role in shaping our efforts and impact.

