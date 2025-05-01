Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition
FCMSPC Membership Payments 2025
General Voting Member
$15
As a General Voting Member of the Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition (FCMSPC), your annual contribution of $15–$25 directly supports our mission to prevent military and veteran suicide through education, advocacy, outreach, and peer support.
This contribution helps fund:
-Community awareness events
-Suicide prevention initiatives
-Veteran support programming
-Educational and training resources
General Voting Members receive:
-Voting privileges in coalition-wide decisions.
-Invitations to participate in planning meetings and special initiatives.
-Eligibility to serve on committees or working groups.
-The opportunity to apply for open positions on the Board of Directors or Officer Board.
-The opportunity to take an active role in shaping our efforts and impact.
$20
$25
Pay it Forward - General Voting Membership
$15
Pay It Forward Option:
If you're able, consider donating a little more to sponsor the membership of a veteran, student, or advocate in need. Your generosity helps ensure every voice can be heard—regardless of financial circumstance.
$20
$25
