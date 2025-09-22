FCRNEW Sale Store

8x8 tent item
8x8 tent
$20

Works well. Green top and storage bag. Missing stakes. (in photo tent is not fully set up)

Modern Desk item
Modern Desk
$50

Desk top is 29.5" x 59.25"

Height is 30"

Desk top is laminate over compressed particle board-incredibly heavy duty.

Desks available after 12/19/25.

Personal items and filing cabinet pictured are not included

L shaped desk item
L shaped desk
$150

Main piece 71" x 23.75"

Additional piece 47" x 23.75"

Height 29.5"

Desk is laminate over compressed particle board.

Desks available after 12/19/25.

Personal items pictured not included.

Adult Small Green Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult Small Green Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult small 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon

Adult Large Green Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult Large Green Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult large 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon

Adult XL Green Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult XL Green Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult XL 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon

Youth Small Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Youth Small Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Youth small 100% cotton

Youth Medium Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Youth Medium Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Youth medium 100% cotton

Youth Large Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Youth Large Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Youth large 100% cotton

Adult Small Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult Small Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult small 100% cotton

Adult Medium Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult Medium Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult medium 100% cotton

Adult Large Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult Large Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult large 100% cotton

Adult XL Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult XL Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult XL 100% cotton

Adult 2X Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt item
Adult 2X Tie-Dye Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Adult 2X 100% cotton

Youth Small Kite Fest T Shirt item
Youth Small Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Youth small 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon

Youth Medium Kite Fest T Shirt item
Youth Medium Kite Fest T Shirt
$5

Youth medium 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon

Adult small KiteFest tee item
Adult small KiteFest tee
$5

Adult small 50% polyester, 25%rayon, 25% cotton

Adult medium KiteFest tee item
Adult medium KiteFest tee
$5

Adult medium 50% polyester, 25%rayon, 25% cotton

Adult large KiteFest tee item
Adult large KiteFest tee
$5

Adult large 50% polyester, 25%rayon, 25% cotton

Adult XL KiteFest tee item
Adult XL KiteFest tee
$5

Adult XL 50% polyester, 25%rayon, 25% cotton

Adult 2X KiteFest tee item
Adult 2X KiteFest tee
$5

Adult 2X 50% polyester, 25%rayon, 25% cotton

Adult 3X KiteFest tee item
Adult 3X KiteFest tee
$5

Adult 3X 50% polyester, 25%rayon, 25% cotton

Countertop with shelving item
Countertop with shelving item
Countertop with shelving
$50

Countertop measures 80" x 25.25"

Counter on top of shelves is 41" high

Countertop and shelves are not attached to one another. Curtains and rods are included, other items are not included.

Reception Desk item
Reception Desk item
Reception Desk item
Reception Desk
$300

Piece with bump out is 71" long, 30" deep at the ends, 36" deep at the bump out. Extension is 60" x 23.5". Desk surface is 29.5" high.

Personal items and filing drawers are not included.

Desk is available after 12/19/25.

Desk is laminate over compressed particle board.

Yellow purple kite item
Yellow purple kite
$20

Kite measures approximately 22"x18" and tail is approximately 21" long

Patriotic kite item
Patriotic kite
$20

Kite measures approximately 22"x18" and tail is approximately 21" long

Blue kite item
Blue kite
$20

Kite measures approximately 22"x18" and tail is approximately 21" long

Turtle kite item
Turtle kite
$20

Kite measures approximately 22"x18" and tail is approximately 21" long

Yellow pink green kite item
Yellow pink green kite
$20

Kite measures approximately 22"x18" and tail is approximately 21" long

Wood and grey 4 piece desk item
Wood and grey 4 piece desk item
Wood and grey 4 piece desk item
Wood and grey 4 piece desk
$100

Two desk bases are 27" x 60". Hutch does have a chip in the front left corner, does not effect the stability of the hutch. Filing cabinet is included and is not attached.

Desk is laminate over compressed particle board. Personal items are not included. Desk is available after 12/15/25.

Add a donation for Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!