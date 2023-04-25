Introducing Central Virginia Community Justice on April 25

Please join us for light refreshments as we introduce Central Virginia Community Justice, an exciting new organization providing restorative justice services in Charlottesville, Albemarle, and the surrounding areas.





Meet our practitioners, supporters, and program participants to hear about how those involved in harm have led their own accountability and healing. Our highlighted speaker of the night is a survivor who will talk about her experience with the restorative justice process. This will be an evening for building community, learning about restorative justice, and raising funds to support the work.





Find out more about CVCJ









Many thanks to our generous sponsors:





Harvest Moon Catering





Visible Records









Wegmans





Target











