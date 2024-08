We are currently offering pre-orders of our mulch fundraiser between now until April 10th, 2024. Submit your order today, while supplies last.





Self-pickup is available on delivery/work day which is schedule for April 27th, 2024, from 8am-2pm at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD





While delivery and spreading services are an additional cost, and scheduled for April 27th, 2024, from 8am-2pm at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD