2024 Great Commission Banquet YouTube









Join us for a powerful night as we discuss what God is doing here in Tucson and abroad through the proclamation of the Gospel.





Our guest speaker is Bruce Marchiano who played Jesus in The Gospel of Matthew and has been in many other Christian films. Bruce is a man after God's own heart and will share a timely message during the evening.





This is our second annual Great Commission Banquet. We will be providing a free dinner to all that attend.





Dinner will be salad, Italian pasta with turnkey meatballs or meat sauce, bread, and desert. We will have vegetarian and gluten free options for those that attend if they notify us ahead of time.





There will be a love offering at the end of the evening.





If you have any questions, please call us or text us at 520-477-7753







