Data Analytics Course Raffle for the Abujarad Family: Raffle #2!

🎉 Win a Spot in my Data Analytics Course & Help the Abujarad Family! 🎉


Why Enter?

  • Learn In-Demand Skills: Everything you need to be ready for your first data analyst job 📈
  • Support a Good Cause: Every dollar raised goes towards the Abujarad family's permits to leave Gaza (visit their GoFundMe here!
  • Limited-Time Deal: One lucky winner will score enrollment in my course! 


How to Enter:

Tickets are $10 each, or grab 3 for $20!


Winner Announcement:

We’ll draw a winner on May 23rd. The winner will receive an email and we'll also announce it to everyone via email and on Instagram. 


$50 Coupon:

If you don't win the raffle, you'll still receive a coupon for $50 off our Data Analytics Certificate Course!
**Coupons will be emailed the day after the raffle ends**


Spread the Word:

If you can’t join, share this raffle and help make a bigger impact for the Abujarad family.


🎟️ Get Your Tickets & Win Big! 🎟️

