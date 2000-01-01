April's Second Saturday Social- 420 Kickoff!

Gateway to Cannabis Second Saturday Social

A collaborative effort with St. Louis Cannabis Club, Cannabeebee NonProfit, Kalisto House, Divine Productions, and New Age Hippie Shop. All sponsorships & payments through Cannabeebee.





😙💨🌿 STL Canna Events & Community Second Saturday Social

Saturday, April 13th, from 2 to 6 PM

💥 Spark up some fun at our monthly meetup! We're cruising through St. Louis to explore the city's dankest canna-friendly spots. Whether you're canna-curious or a seasoned toker, prepare for an epic sesh full of good vibes and great company.

🌟 *Our Three Golden Rules:*

1. Events are *FREE* to attend.

2. *FREE* to consume.

3. Located in St Louis.

What to Expect

-Spend An Afternoon at St. Andrews Cinema and Event Center

-BudBar

-Games and Activities

-Full Menu of Cannabis Drinks for Purchase

-4:20 Rolling Contest & Raffle Winners

😎 Come chill with us, meet kindred spirits, and get a taste of St. Louis' buzzing canna community. 🎉