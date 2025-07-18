FDCOA Merch Suggested Donation - October 29th Dedham Farmer's Market

Hosted by
About this event
Convenient 4" x 5-1/2 inch notepad with Post-It! like qualities featuring FDCOA semi-opaque logo with website address.
Engaging and intriguing outlines of seasonal scenes with people, animals, and landscapes suitable for children to color with provided box of standard crayons. Featuring Krunckle, the Barnacle, as our mascot! Krunckle is a trademark of Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc. All rights reserved.
Engaging and intriguing outlines of seasonal scenes with people, animals, and landscapes suitable for children to color with provided box of jumbo crayons. Featuring Krunckle, the Barnacle, as our mascot! Krunckle is a trademark of Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc. All rights reserved.
5 mm thick and 4 inch diameter cork coaster with FDCOA logo on both sides.
Rainbow raft of 6 small rubber ducks that are not only cute, but help support our Seniors. Great gifts for Jeep owners or avid collectors!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!