Friendly Daughters Of Saint Patrick Of Maryland

Offered by

Friendly Daughters Of Saint Patrick Of Maryland

About the memberships

FDSP Member Dues & Payments

Current Membership Renewal
$35

Valid until December 31

Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.

New Membership
$50

Valid until December 31

To become a member, an annual fee of $35 and an application fee of $15 are required. Members who submit their dues within the last quarter of the year will not be required to pay any dues for the subsequent year.


Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.

Sunshine Fund Contribution
Pay what you can

No expiration

The Sunshine Fund provides our members with a bit of sunshine when it is most needed.


Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.

Other Donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

Use this option if you need to donate funds to a committee or one of our fundraising efforts.


Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.

FDSP Merch Booth
Pay what you can

No expiration

Use the price sheet and tally the grand total for all items.

Kilt pins- Members/$25 Non-Members/$45


Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.

Add a donation for Friendly Daughters Of Saint Patrick Of Maryland

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