FDSP Member Dues & Payments

About the memberships
Valid until December 31
Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.
Valid until December 31
To become a member, an annual fee of $35 and an application fee of $15 are required. Members who submit their dues within the last quarter of the year will not be required to pay any dues for the subsequent year.
Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.
No expiration
The Sunshine Fund provides our members with a bit of sunshine when it is most needed.
Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.
No expiration
Use this option if you need to donate funds to a committee or one of our fundraising efforts.
Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.
No expiration
Use the price sheet and tally the grand total for all items.
Kilt pins- Members/$25 Non-Members/$45
Please choose ’other’ under the purple heart when checking out and ensure the amount is zero.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!